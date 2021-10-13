$1K Cash Rewards Offered In Three Unsolved Bucks County Killings

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is offering a $1,000 reward in each of the three unsolved Bristol Township killings.

Investigators are still looking to solve the murders of Cashe Conover, 22, Shaquille Love, 21, and the hit-and-run killing of 53-year-old Daniel Santiago.

Conover was found fatally shot on Oct. 27, 2019, in an alley in the 2400 block of Bloomsdale Road, not far from where she lived, the DA's office said.

On Dec. 23, 2020, Love's body was discovered in a parked Chrysler 200 near Edgely Road and Marion Avenue, authorities said.

The investigation found that he was shot and killed through the driver's side window.

Santiago was riding his bicycle in the right lane of the southbound side of Bristol Pike just before 1 a.m. on June 29 when he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver, the DA's office said.

The 911 caller did not witness the crash, investigators said.

Santiago was a firefighter and life member of the Goodwill Hose Company No. 3 in Bristol.

The family of Santiago helped raise an additional $3,000 toward the reward, the DA's office said.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is urged to contact Bucks County detectives at 215-348-6354 or Bristol Township police detectives at 215-785-4707.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.