Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

$1K Cash Rewards Offered In Three Unsolved Bucks County Killings

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
(L-R): Cashe Monique Conover, Shaquille Love, and Daniel Santiago
(L-R): Cashe Monique Conover, Shaquille Love, and Daniel Santiago Photo Credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is offering a $1,000 reward in each of the three unsolved Bristol Township killings.

Investigators are still looking to solve the murders of Cashe Conover, 22, Shaquille Love, 21, and the hit-and-run killing of 53-year-old Daniel Santiago.

Conover was found fatally shot on Oct. 27, 2019, in an alley in the 2400 block of Bloomsdale Road, not far from where she lived, the DA's office said.

On Dec. 23, 2020, Love's body was discovered in a parked Chrysler 200 near Edgely Road and Marion Avenue, authorities said.

The investigation found that he was shot and killed through the driver's side window.

Santiago was riding his bicycle in the right lane of the southbound side of Bristol Pike just before 1 a.m. on June 29 when he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver, the DA's office said.

The 911 caller did not witness the crash, investigators said.

Santiago was a firefighter and life member of the Goodwill Hose Company No. 3 in Bristol.

The family of Santiago helped raise an additional $3,000 toward the reward, the DA's office said.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is urged to contact Bucks County detectives at 215-348-6354 or Bristol Township police detectives at 215-785-4707.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.