18-Year-Old Man Critical After Being Shot 7 Times In Philly

An 18-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot seven times Tuesday morning in Philadelphia, Fox News reports.

The black male was shot twice in the leg, twice in the arm, and once in the stomach, thigh and chest around 11 a.m. on the unit block of North 40th Street, the outlet said.

No arrests had been made and a gun was recovered from the victim, who was reportedly taken to Presbyterian Hospital in a private vehicle.

