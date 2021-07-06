Contact Us
Breaking News: Authorities ID 3 Dead, 1 Airlifted In Bucks County Crash
17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Crossing Center Median, Hitting Pickup Truck Head On In Bucks

Cecilia Levine
St. Luke's EMS
St. Luke's EMS Photo Credit: St. Luke's EMS Facebook

A 17-year-old girl was killed after crossing over the center median and hitting another car head-on in Bucks County Sunday night, authorities said.

The girl was heading northbound in a silver Toyota coupe on John Fries Highway in the left lane toward the Weiss Road intersection when she crossed the raised concrete traffic island and drove into oncoming traffic just after 10 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

That's when the girl struck a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado heading southbound in the left lane of John Fries Highway, head on in Milford Township, Branosky said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Luke's EMS, Milford Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the other vehicle were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

