Police & Fire

12-Year-Old Girl Shot Outside Philadelphia Corner Store: Report

Nicole Acosta
D Street and Wyoming Avenue
D Street and Wyoming Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 12-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6abc reports.

The girl was one of about ten people standing outside a corner store on D Street and Wyoming Avenue when a backseat passenger in a red four-door sedan opened fire at around 4 p.m., the outlet says citing police.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was in stable condition, according to the outlet. No arrests have been made.

