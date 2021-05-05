Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: Armed Man Who Terrorized Couple At Delaware Water Gap Headed To Fed Pen
Police & Fire

1 Man Hospitalized In Falls Township Apartment Complex Shooting

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Falls Township police are investigating after one man was hospitalized in a shooting that broke out at a local apartment complex overnight Wednesday,
Falls Township police are investigating after one man was hospitalized in a shooting that broke out at a local apartment complex overnight Wednesday, Photo Credit: Pixabay

Falls Township police are investigating after one man was hospitalized in a shooting that broke out at a local apartment complex overnight Wednesday, authorities said.

Responding officers found a man shot in the arm and abdomen at the Castle Club Apartments on West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville around 1 a.m., according to Falls Police Chief Nelson Whitney.

EMS sent the man to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Falls Township police detective Steve Reeves at 215-949-9100 ext. 430 or at s.reeves@fallstwp.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.