1 Man Hospitalized In Falls Township Apartment Complex Shooting

Falls Township police are investigating after one man was hospitalized in a shooting that broke out at a local apartment complex overnight Wednesday, authorities said.

Responding officers found a man shot in the arm and abdomen at the Castle Club Apartments on West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville around 1 a.m., according to Falls Police Chief Nelson Whitney.

EMS sent the man to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Falls Township police detective Steve Reeves at 215-949-9100 ext. 430 or at s.reeves@fallstwp.com.

