1 Injured In Ottsville Building Fire

Nicole Acosta
A two-story building fire in Ottsville left one person with minor injuries on Monday, authorities said.
A two-story building fire in Ottsville left one person with minor injuries on Monday, authorities said. Photo Credit: Ottsville Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

The blaze originated from a charging unit that was connected to an extension cord which later sparked a fire next to a mattress, around 5:30 p.m. at 8335 Easton Road, according to the Bucks County Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire left very little damage to the bed and no damage to the 2nd-floor apartment or building, officials told Daily Voice.

The victim only suffered from minor burns, and traveled to a hospital on their own accord, officials said.

No further information was provided.

