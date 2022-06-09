Contact Us
1 Found Dead, Another Injured In Northampton Township Home: Police

Nicole Acosta
Northampton Township police.
Northampton Township police. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Northampton Township PD

An investigation is underway after one person died and another person was injured at a home in Northampton Township (Bucks County), authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a possibly suicidal man discovered one woman dead and one man with a head wound inside a house around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, local police said.

The man was taken to St Mary’s Medical Center for treatment, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the woman's death or how the man was injured.

An unspecified number of children were also found inside the house and were taken to a "safe location" with Bucks County Children and Youth Services, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Northampton Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

