Plumsteadville McDonald's Robber Who Threatened To 'Kill Everybody' Held On $5M Bail: Cops

Aaron E. Pippen Sr. is charged with robbery, terroristic threats, and other counts related to the June 22 stick-up, said township police.

Investigators described security footage from the scene, which allegedly showed Pippen walk into the restaurant before wrapping his hand in a white towel.

Police said he went behind the counter, placed his covered hand against the head of an employee, and "said that if he didn’t get the money, he was going to kill everyone."

Authorities said the robber made off with $550 in cash.

License plate scanners and the restaurant's security footage helped identify Pippen as a suspect, Plusmteadville police said.

The 63-year-old was arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 1, and was unable to post his $5 million bail, court records show. Pippen has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 13.

