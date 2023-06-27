Philly Tow Yard Operated Multi-Million Dollar Catalytic Converter Theft Ring: DA

Ten adults and one 17-year-old are accused of targeting cars across the Delaware Valley, said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub.

Catalytic converters, pollution control devices found on the bottom of gas-powered vehicles, are made with "rare and precious metals" that make tempting targets for thieves, and reports of stolen converters have "skyrocketed" across the region in recent years, the DA's Office said.

"Because of the prevalence of thefts, law enforcement began to focus not only on individual thieves or 'cutters' but also the organizations or businesses purchasing the stolen catalytic converters," officials said.

That investigation led authorities to TDI Towing yard in Northeast Philadelphia, where owner Michael Williams was a "main buyer" of stolen cat-cons from Bucks and Montgomery counties, prosecutors claimed.

Investigators said Williams and TDI had been in the business of buying stolen converters for "at least" three years, racking up 175 devices per week on average. About once a week, Williams took the stolen goods to another vendor for resale, they added.

At a rate of about $300 per converter, authorities said Williams paid out $8.2 million to his "cutters" during the three-year period.

Authorities say they operated in Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties as well as New Jersey, and that most alleged members have some family connection to Williams.

In addition to Williams, six TDI employees are charged:

Michael Bruce, 30, of Sewell, NJ

Eric Simpson, 41, of Philadelphia

Kevin Schwartz, 33, Philadelphia

Patrick Hopkins, 24, of Philadelphia

Lisa Davalos, 47, of Philadelphia

"M.E.", 17

Four more men who were not TDI employees were accused of being "cutters" on the group's behalf:

Anthony Davalos Sr., 43, of Philadelphia

Micheal Evangelist, 35, of Philadelphia

Gary Shirley, 48, of Hatboro

Richard Allan Page, 39, of Warminster

Page is still at large, and authorities say he is missing fingers on his left hand. Anyone with information should call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.

There are more individuals who police believe may be involved, and the investigation is ongoing, the DA added.

