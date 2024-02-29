Fair 41°

Philly Police Chase Stolen Truck Through Kensington: Authorities

A car chase through Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood ended in one arrest early Thursday morning, Feb. 29, city police told Daily Voice. 

Baldor Specialty Foods,&nbsp;7071 Milnor St., Tacony, Philadelphia; PPD.

A white 2023 Hino L6 truck was reported stolen from Baldor Specialty Food in Tacony around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, PPD said. 

By 12:30 a.m., investigators had tracked the truck to Kensington using GPS, police said. Officers managed to stop the truck on the 3200 block of Kensington Avenue where it "made contact" with a police car before coming to a rest, authorities said. 

No officers were hurt. 

The driver, a 44-year-old man, was taken into custody. Police did not report his name. 

