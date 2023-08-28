Philly Motorcyclist Shot Dead During Road Rage Argument: Police

Twenty-nine-year-old Angel Luis Rios Jr. was found with two gunshot wounds to the torso around 9 p.m. near the intersection of South Independence Mall East and Chestnut Street, the department told Daily Voice.

He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds just before 9:30 p.m., police said.

A short while later, officers were called to Pennsylvania Hospital where a 36-year-old man had walked in with a gunshot wound to his arm, investigators continued.

Detectives believe Rios was in a group of motorcyclists that became involved in a road rage argument with the 36-year-old before exchanging gunfire.

A 24-year-old man was detained at the scene after National Park Service Rangers said they saw him shooting at a vehicle that fled, though police say no arrests have been made as of Monday, Aug. 27.

The killing remains under investigation.

