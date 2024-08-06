Kevin L. Smith was sentenced on Wednesday, July 31, according to U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

The charges stemmed from Smith’s operation of a sex trafficking ring in Philadelphia and the surrounding region, including Bucks and Delaware counties.

In September 2019, Smith knowingly harbored, maintained, and advertised a minor, knowing the minor would be caused to engage in sex for money, Romero said.

The defendant also operated a sex trafficking enterprise at various times from July 2015 to July 2017, during which he used physical threats to force two young women to have sex for money, she said.

“Smith’s sexual exploitation of his victims was horrific,” Romero said.

And Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia said, “Sex trafficking, especially when it involves a minor, is one of the most heinous crimes we investigate."

On Dec. 2, 2023, Smith pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of sex trafficking by force, threats of force, coercion and attempt.

