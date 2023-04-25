Philly HS Athlete Dies Same Day Of Leukemia Diagnosis

Kyle W. Limper died Thursday, April 13 as a result of a blood infection caused by leukemia, his obituary says. He was 16.

A football player, wrestler, and runner at Kensington High School, Kyle was a “completely healthy and happy young man with no sign of illness,” reads his obituary.

In addition to his impressive athletic feats, Kyle continuously earned straight A’s in school and even achieved perfect attendance.

After high school, Kyle had dreams of playing football and becoming a wrestling champion in college while pursuing a career in criminal law — a dream that was inspired by his love for superheroes.

“He wanted to stop all the evil in this world and to put the criminals behind bars, so that people could live their lives safely,” reads Kyle’s obituary. “As always, Kyle was thinking of everyone else.”

Kyle was also a parishioner at Grace Episcopal and the Incarnation in Philadelphia, according to a social media tribute posted by the church following his tragic passing:

Meanwhile, nearly $6,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Kyle’s final expenses as of Tuesday, April 25.

“The mark that Kyle left on the hearts of all those who love him is incomparable to anything in this world,” his obituary says. “He did more in his short 16 years and touched more lives with his selflessness, generosity, friendship, and love, than most would in a lifetime.”

Kyle is survived by his loving parents, Kenneth and Josephine "Jodi" (nee Taffe) Limper; his siblings, Kaitlyn Petner and Justin Taffe; his grandmother, Phyllis Tucker, as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Kyle’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 at the McElvarr Funeral Home in Philadelphia.

“Kyle loved to embrace the best of what life had to offer,” says Kyle’s memorial. “Now, with heavy hearts, we have to live our best lives for Kyle. Kyle Limper is a love that will be with us forever.”

