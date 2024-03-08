Philly Firefighter Injured On Duty Is 'Pillar Of Her Community,' Colleague Says

Connor, a 16-year veteran of the department, suffered burns to multiple parts of her body while suppressing a fire, said GoFundMe organizer Kwaja Matthews.

"Lieutenant Connor is currently hospitalized in pain but in very high spirits….grateful and thankful that she is alive," wrote Matthews, who is a PFD Fire Code Inspector, according to her LinkedIn.

"Lieutenant Connor truly had a near-death experience."

Matthews says the money raised via crowdfunding will help the Lieutenant maintain her household and care for loved ones while she recovers from her burns.

As of Friday, March 8, donors have pledged over $13,000 to the recovery fund.

"She has served in an extremely busy fire company her entire career," Matthews said. "Lieutenant Connor is also a pillar in her West Philadelphia community."

"Let’s stand together in solidarity and assist Lieutenant Connor on her road to recovery."

Click here to support Lt. Jill Connor on GoFundMe.com.

