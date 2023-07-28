Philadelphia's Jeffrey Cheung, 34, Dies 2 Months After Cancer Diagnosis

The 34-year-old Central High School grad was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma in May 2023.

Jeff made the decision to transfer to hospice care at home, where he died peacefully on July 25, according to a GoFundMe page.

He is survived by his parents Linda and Tin, his brother James, sister Janette, brother-in-law Eric, and fiancée Tram.

As of Friday, July 28, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $45,600.

Condolences poured in on Facebook.

Services will be held at the Holy Redeemer Church on 9th and Vine streets. Viewing is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 28, and Saturday morning, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be at Northwood Cemetery.

