The 40-year-old suspect fired at four officers following a pursuit that began at Cottman Avenue and the Roosevelt Boulevard, and ended in a crash at Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road just after 2 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said at a press conference.

The suspect got out of his car and began shooting at highway patrol officers who got out of their vehicles following the crash, hitting one in the head and the other in the face and leg, Stanford said.

All four officers returned fire, Stanford said. The police officers were hospitalized and expected to recover while the suspect, who has multiple prior arrest and convictions, was struck multiple times and is in critical condition, Stanford said.

Click here for more from 6abc. Daily Voice has reached out to PPD for comment.

