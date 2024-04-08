Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Morrisville; Police Seek Witnesses

Falls Township police said the 34-year-old pedestrian was struck on the 250 block of West Trenton Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

He was critically injured and taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey, where he died from his injuries within the hour, police said.

The driver was a 22-year-old man in a silver 2017 Toyota Yaris, according to investigators.

"Impairment of the driver of the striking vehicle is believed to be a factor in causation," Falls police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or any area residents who may have picked it up on their home surveillance system, are asked to call Officer Matthew Shannon at 215-302-3335 or email m.shannon@fallstwppd.com.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 215-949-9120 or email tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

