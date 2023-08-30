Mostly Cloudy 81°

Pedestrian, 19, Critically Hurt In Morrisville Crash

A young man is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Morrisville Borough late on Tuesday, Aug. 28, authorities say. 

Falls Township police were called to the 900 block of West Trenton Avenue around 8:15 p.m., the department said. 

Investigators believe the 19-year-old victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a Toyota sedan and badly hurt. The Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad rushed him to Capital Health Medical Center in New Jersey where he remains in critical condition, police said. 

The driver of the Toyota, a 34-year-old Falls Township resident, "is cooperating with the investigation," and detectives do not believe "alcohol, drugs or a medical emergency" were factors. 

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call FTPD officer Jeffrey Rhodunda at 215-328-8501 or email j.rhodunda@fallstwppd.com. 

