Pedestrian, 19, Critically Hurt In Morrisville Crash

Falls Township police were called to the 900 block of West Trenton Avenue around 8:15 p.m., the department said.

Investigators believe the 19-year-old victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a Toyota sedan and badly hurt. The Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad rushed him to Capital Health Medical Center in New Jersey where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 34-year-old Falls Township resident, "is cooperating with the investigation," and detectives do not believe "alcohol, drugs or a medical emergency" were factors.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call FTPD officer Jeffrey Rhodunda at 215-328-8501 or email j.rhodunda@fallstwppd.com.

