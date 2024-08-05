Pair Injured In Philadelphia Shootings: Police

Philadelphia Police responded to Temple University Hospital for a gunshot victim who arrived by private vehicle around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, at about. The incident occurred during a robbery on the 2800 block of North 22nd Street, in the 39th District.

A 55-year-old black male suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. He was placed in stable condition. The armed robbery suspects included two black males and three black females.

Philadelphia Police responded to another person with a gun on the 3400 block of Goodman Street, in the 25th District around 2:50 a.m.

A black male 50-60 years old was located on the highway with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one to the right leg. PFD-Medic Unit transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.