Justin Refsnyder was originally charged in June 2023, authorities said in a release. After posting bond, police said they received a cybertip from Microsoft that he "had disseminated explicit images of himself to a minor" in March 2024.

Additional charges were filed on May 8 and his formal arraignment is scheduled for June 7, according to police and court records.

