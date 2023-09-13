PA Lottery Player Picks Up $450K In Bucks County

The lucky winner matched all five balls pulled in the Tuesday, Sept. 12 drawing for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game to win the six-figure prize, state gaming representatives said.

The vendor, American News & Tobacco at 522 Second Street Pike in Southampton, will receive a $500 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, they added.

Winners are not identified until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. All winners should immediately sign their ticket on the back before contacting the Pennsylvania Lottery.

More than 10,000 Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Tuesday drawing, and every player should double-check their ticket every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

