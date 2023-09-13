Partly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

PA Lottery Player Picks Up $450K In Bucks County

A Pennsylvania Lottery player stopped by a shop in Bucks County and left $450,000 richer. 

American News & Tobacco, 522 Second Street Pike, Southampton
American News & Tobacco, 522 Second Street Pike, Southampton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The lucky winner matched all five balls pulled in the Tuesday, Sept. 12 drawing for the  Cash 5 with Quick Cash game to win the six-figure prize, state gaming representatives said. 

The vendor, American News & Tobacco at 522 Second Street Pike in Southampton, will receive a $500 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, they added. 

Winners are not identified until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. All winners should immediately sign their ticket on the back before contacting the Pennsylvania Lottery. 

More than 10,000 Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Tuesday drawing, and every player should double-check their ticket every time. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE