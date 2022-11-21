Veteran Philadelphia Firefighter John Flood Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter John Flood died after a battle with occupational cancer.

Flood spent 28 years working as a firefighter, and died on Friday, Nov. 18, his department announced.

Funeral arrangements were being finalized. Meanwhile, condolences poured in.

"RIP brother, you were and are well respected by alll of us at E71/L28, it was a pleasure working with you over the years, you will be missed and our prayers are with you, your family and all our members, rest easy my friend," another commented.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.