Twins Died In Fire Days After Philly Uncle Killed In Shooting: Report

Cecilia Levine
Eva and Ava Brown Williams died in a fire days after their uncle, Denzel Brown, was killed in a Philadelphia shooting.
Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo/Facebook Denzel Brown

A pair of 5-year-old twin girls killed in an Upper Darby fire earlier this month had been mourning the loss of their 24-year-old uncle, killed last month in a Philadelphia shooting, CBS reports.

Eva and Ava Brown Williams died April 4, when flames erupted at their Margate Road home, according to a GoFundMe launched by their grandmother, Christina Brown.

The girls' mom escaped by jumping out of a window, and suffered injuries — as did two firefighters at the scene.

Christina Brown tells CBS News that she had been working on arrangements for her son, Denzel Brown, at the time of the fire. He was killed on March 27 in Strawberry Mansion, according to Fox29.

More than $8,600 had been raised in honor of the Brown-Williams twins as of Sunday, April 9. Click here to donate.

