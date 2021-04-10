Security Guard Shot Dead In Philly Mourned As 'Gentle Giant'

The community is mourning the loss of a security guard and soon-to-be father who was killed on the job at a Philadelphia office building.

Nassir Day, 25, confronted a man who walked into the lobby of the building Friday with a large knife, authorities said. An altercation ensued and that's when Wayne Dorylis, 59, of Milford, Delaware, shot Day in the head, CBS3 Philly reports.

Nassir's direct intervention prevented anyone else from being injured or worse during the incident, according to Philadelphia police.

Dan Costa, the president/CEO of OPS Security Group where Day worked, created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Day's girlfriend and their unborn child together.

The page had raised more than $42,500 as of Monday morning.

"Nassir has been described by everyone who knew him as professional, courteous, dedicated, and lovable," Costa wrote.

Loved ones went to remember the man they all fondly called “a gentle giant," at a Sunday night vigil outside of Day's childhood home, CBS3 says.

"He loved his job and the people he was tasked with protecting," Costa noted.

