Pennsylvania Firefighter, College Senior Dies Suddenly At 22

Pennsylvania firefighter and college senior John Paul "JP" Ramel died suddenly on Sunday, April 10. He was 22.

Born in Sellersville, Ramel was set to graduate from Utica University in New York in May with a bachelor's degree in construction management, his obituary says.

Ramel was a member of both the New York Mills Fire Department and the Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company in Bucks County, which he had joined in 2015, his memorial says.

He was remembered on a GoFundMe page as a hero who "will always serve as a reminder to be kind, gentle, and strong-hearted."

"JP always kept himself busy. Whether it was mowing his neighbor’s lawns, working all day in the blistering heat, or riding the fire engine to a call, he would always make time for his family and friends," Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company Lt. Daniel Roberts wrote on the page launched for Ramel's funeral expenses.

More than $24,000 had been raised on the fundraiser as of Wednesday, April 20.

Ramel is survived by his aunts, Liliane M. Finn (Thomas); Laura E. Hillanbrand (Thomas), Valerie J. Fadigan; his uncle, Michael A. Kreppel; many cousins, his girlfriend Erin Sliski, and many close friends and firefighters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis J. and Karin Ramel.

Funeral services have been scheduled for Thursday, April 21, and Friday, April 22 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Cold Spring Creamery Road in Doylestown.

Click here to view/donate. Click here for the full obituary.

