Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Obituaries

Pennsylvania Firefighter, College Senior Dies Suddenly At 22

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
John Paul "JP" Ramel
John Paul "JP" Ramel Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

Pennsylvania firefighter and college senior John Paul "JP" Ramel died suddenly on Sunday, April 10. He was 22.

Born in Sellersville, Ramel was set to graduate from Utica University in New York in May with a bachelor's degree in construction management, his obituary says.

Ramel was a member of both the New York Mills Fire Department and the Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company in Bucks County, which he had joined in 2015, his memorial says.

He was remembered on a GoFundMe page as a hero who "will always serve as a reminder to be kind, gentle, and strong-hearted."

"JP always kept himself busy. Whether it was mowing his neighbor’s lawns, working all day in the blistering heat, or riding the fire engine to a call, he would always make time for his family and friends," Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company Lt. Daniel Roberts wrote on the page launched for Ramel's funeral expenses.

More than $24,000 had been raised on the fundraiser as of Wednesday, April 20.

Ramel is survived by his aunts, Liliane M. Finn (Thomas); Laura E. Hillanbrand (Thomas), Valerie J. Fadigan; his uncle, Michael A. Kreppel; many cousins, his girlfriend Erin Sliski, and many close friends and firefighters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis J. and Karin Ramel.

Funeral services have been scheduled for Thursday, April 21, and Friday, April 22 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Cold Spring Creamery Road in Doylestown.

Click here to view/donate. Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.