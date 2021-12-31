Organs Of PA Teen Killed In Double Fatal Crash Will Help 5 Others Live

Two friends killed in a Bucks County crash on Christmas Eve are being remembered as humble leaders.

Tyler Amberger, 18, a senior at Pennsbury High School, and Mathew Loftus, 17, were in a 2003 BMW that collided with a 2015 Nissan Juke on New Falls Road in Levittown around 12:35 p.m. Dec. 24, authorities said.

Amberger was pronounced dead at the scene while Loftus was hospitalized and died on Monday. Loftus was an organ donor and saved the lives of five others, those who knew him said.

GoFundMe pages were launched for both teens' families. Amberger's page had raised more than $30,000 while Loftus' had more than $20,000 both as of Dec. 31.

"[Tyler] was an athlete, a leader, a friend to many, and a loving son and grandson," Halle Nystrom writes.

"He touched so many people's lives and deserved so much more life than he got. He fought so many battles and smiled through it all. Those who knew him know how contagious his smile was.

"He would go to extreme lengths for those he loved and he deserves nothing less than the most perfect service."

"Mathew will be remembered as someone who was humble, who would love others wholeheartedly, and someone who possessed a contagious and infectious smile," his GoFundMe reads.

"He was truly one of a kind and anyone who knew him knows he loved anything with a motor. He will be remembered as being a wonderful son, brother, Uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend to many. His Family and friends will miss him dearly."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.