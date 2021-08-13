Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Bucks Daily Voice

Breaking News: 1st Degree Murder Charge For Killer Of Pennsylvania Teen Featured In Documentary
Neshaminy High School Grad, Mom Of 1, Kathleen 'Katie' Seifert Dies, 32

Nicole Acosta
Kathleen Ann "Katie" Seifert
Kathleen Ann "Katie" Seifert Photo Credit: Katie Ann/Facebook

Bucks native Kathleen Ann "Katie" Seifert died on Aug. 4 at the age of 32.

Siefert graduated from Neshaminy High School in 2007 and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Holy Family University in 2011, according to her obituary.

The Bensalem resident "loved holiday traditions, spending time with her family, going to Point Pleasant Beach and was an avid reader," her obit says.

She was a loving mother to her daughter, Alaina, and is survived by her mother, Keri Vaughan (Joe) of Bristol, her father, Larry Seifert (Bernadette) of Newtown, 1 brother, Tyler Seifert (Jessica), of Pennsauken, NJ and her grandparents, Elaine and Sol Seifert of North Port, FL.

She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. 

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Larry and Helen Gibson.

Memorial services were held on Aug. 11 at Wade Funeral Home in Bristol Borough.

Click here for the full obituary.

