Obituaries

Delaware County Native, Robert Anthony Pacienza Dies, 24

Nicole Acosta
Read More Stories
Robert Anthony Pacienza
Robert Anthony Pacienza Photo Credit: Robert Anthony Pacienza Facebook photo

Robert Anthony Pacienza of Delaware County died on Jan. 15, 2021. He was 24 years old.

Pacienza was from Upper Darby Township, where he attended Upper Darby High School and dreamed of earning a Bachelors Degree from Walnut Hill Culinary School, his obituary says.

He was remembered in his obit as someone who "loved working in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for his family and friends. "Robert valued spending time with loved ones and understood the importance of family."

He was also remembered in his obit for his strong character and gentle soul. 

Pacienza is survived by his parents, Denise Cortez Stankiewicz and Anthony Pacienza.

His funeral service was held on Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. at the Dinan Funeral Home in Philadelphia.

