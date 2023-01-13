Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29

Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29.

Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.

Lutkins pursued a degree in early childhood education and had a natural gift for working with children, loved ones wrote. But her calling was to serve members of her community living with disabilities, children and adults alike, her obit says.

Through her work as a behavior technician with Behavioral Interventions, Lutkins provided ABA therapy for children living with autism, family members wrote. She also provided daily living assistance to disabled adults, allowing them to live with independence and dignity.

"She was always concerned that both special needs children and adults learned they did have a voice," her obituary says.

Lutkins' proudest achievement was raising her daughter, Sophia Hope, and she took great care to make family traditions that her child could carry with her through her life, loved ones recalled.

In addition to her daughter, Lutkins leaves behind her loving boyfriend Jermaine Leach, her parents Marshall and Maureen (Kehoe) Lutkins, her brother Daniel Lutkins, and many extended family members and friends.

Those close to Nini say they'll recall her outgoing personality and genuine care for the people around her. In death, Lutkins has given life to at least three people as an organ donor, her family proudly notes.

A memorial service was held Friday, Jan. 13 in Philadelphia.

Click here to read Stephanie Lutkins' full obituary courtesy of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home.

