Bucks County Native, Sean Carlin Dies, 33

Richard Sean Carlin Jr. of Bucks County died on Jan. 24, 2021. He was 33 years old.

Born in Jamison, Carlin lived in Boston, Massachusetts and worked as a finance manager for Cabot Corporation up until his death, his obituary says.

Carlin was a 2005 graduate of LaSalle College High School in Cheltenham in (Montgomery County), his obit says.

He also received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Accounting at Boston College in 2009 and 2010, his obit says.

Carlin's obituary remembered him for "his infectious laughter and a zest for living life to the fullest."

"He was like the Energizer Bunny and could counter-jump and dance all night long. He was also very competitive – anything you can do, Sean would do better (or so he thought, and, wouldn’t stop until he did). If you told him he couldn’t do something, he would find a way to do it," the obit reads.

Carlin was expected to marry his fiancé Gina Coburn in September, his obit says.

Carlin is survived by his parents, Richard and JoAnn; his brothers, Ryan and Andrew; his fiancé, Gina Lynn Coburn; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends and colleagues.

Services were held Feb. 5.

