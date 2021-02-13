Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Obituaries

Bucks County Native, Sean Carlin Dies, 33

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Sean Carlin
Sean Carlin Photo Credit: Sean Carlin Facebook

Richard Sean Carlin Jr. of Bucks County died on Jan. 24, 2021. He was 33 years old.

Born in Jamison, Carlin lived in Boston, Massachusetts and worked as a finance manager for Cabot Corporation up until his death, his obituary says.

Carlin was a 2005 graduate of LaSalle College High School in Cheltenham in  (Montgomery County), his obit says.

He also received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Accounting at Boston College in 2009 and 2010, his obit says.

Carlin's obituary remembered him for "his infectious laughter and a zest for living life to the fullest."

"He was like the Energizer Bunny and could counter-jump and dance all night long. He was also very competitive – anything you can do, Sean would do better (or so he thought, and, wouldn’t stop until he did). If you told him he couldn’t do something, he would find a way to do it," the obit reads.

Carlin was expected to marry his fiancé Gina Coburn in September, his obit says.

Carlin is survived by his parents, Richard and JoAnn; his brothers, Ryan and Andrew; his fiancé, Gina Lynn Coburn; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends and colleagues. 

Services were held Feb. 5.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.