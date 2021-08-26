Contact Us
Obituaries
Bucks County Native Patrick Galloway Dies At 36 After 'Courageous' Battle With Cancer

Patrick R. Galloway
Patrick R. Galloway Photo Credit: Taylor Jolly/Facebook

Bucks County native Patrick R. Galloway died on Aug. 23 at the age of 36 after a courageous 10-month battle with cancer.

Galloway was a 2003 graduate of Conwell-Egan Catholic High School in Fairless Hills and later attended The American University in Washington, D.C., according to his obituary.

The Levittown resident's obit remembered him as an intelligent, passionate person. 

He was father to Declan, 5, and Raegan, 2, his obit says.

He is survived by his partner Taylor, his parents George and Cathy, his brother Connor and sister-in-law Sheri, his sister Mary Kate, his best friend and “brother from another mother” Jimmy, and all of his uncles, aunts, and many cousins and friends.

A celebration of life is set for Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Frances Cabrini Church.

