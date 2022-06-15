Bucks County Firefighter Dies Suddenly, Department Says

A firefighter in the Philadelphia suburbs has died suddenly, officials said.

David "Earl" Widmann had been an "integral" member of the Edgely Fire Company since 2017, the department said in a Wednesday, June 15 Facebook post.

"Everyone knew Earl for his smile and great sense of humor," the post reads. "He was a friend to all and an excellent fireman at that."

Widmann attended Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center and lived in Levittown, his Facebook profile shows.

More than 100 people commented on the post.

"So sorry for your loss sympathies to all of you and his family," one user wrote. "He was a good person and a pleasure to hang around with. He’ll be missed.

"Rest easy young man,' another added. "Thank you and your family for your service to the community."

Additional tributes also poured in on social media.

Details about the funeral and cause of death have yet to be released.

