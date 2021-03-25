Bristol Twp. Native, Neshaminy HS Grad Cameron Harth Dies At 21

Bristol Township native and Neshaminy High School graduate Cameron Harth died March 20, 2021. He was 21.

Born in Bristol Township, and most recently residing in Feasterville, Harth graduated from Neshaminy High School in 2018, according to his obituary.

He worked as a warehouseman with OMB Warehouse in Levittown before his death, his obituary says.

Harth's obituary remembered him as someone who "enjoyed skateboarding and music."

He is survived by his parents, Rachel Harth (Mick Pirolli) and Matthew Tomasulo (Nicole); his siblings, Mila and Lincoln Tomasulo; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Josephine Tomasulo and maternal grandparents, Jamie Harth (Melissa) and Linda Taylor; great maternal grandmother, Mary Townsend; uncles, James Harth Jr. (Kayla Haberle) Kris Tomasulo and Bryan Tomasulo (Shana); Cameron's girlfriend, Zyla Bianco; several other aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

Funeral services are set for March 27 at 1 p.m. at Dougherty Funeral Home in Levittown.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.