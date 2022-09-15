Beloved Philly Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dies Mid-Performance At Popular Gay Bar

Members and allies of the LGBTQ community were coming together after a Philadelphia drag queen and transgender woman unexpectedly died mid-performance at a popular gay bar in the city.

Valencia Prime, 25, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar on Monday, Sept. 12 when she suddenly collapsed onstage, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland told NBC News.

Her cause of death was not immediately known.

"Today we mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of love and positivity," the business said in a statement shared on Facebook and Instagram.

"We say goodbye to Valencia Prime but we will not forget the light you brought to the stage."

Prime's mom, Christiana Marcus-McRae, also confirmed her daughter's sudden death on Facebook.

"25 yrs ago, April 2nd at 7:58pm, I gave birth to my 2nd child and today, I'm making funeral arrangements," she wrote.

Since news of the performer's death broke, a GoFundMe page was launched, raising more than $10,500 in just two days.

"We would love for the community to help her mother and the rest of her family give her the proper memorial we know she deserves," reads the fundraiser, launched by Nikita Alicea.

"We want you all to know that your kindness & support is much appreciated and hasn’t gone unnoticed."

Meanwhile, tributes poured in on social media for the woman who coined herself "Philadelphia's Plus Size Dancing Diva."

"I'm trying. I'm trying to be strong and I'm trying to brave because you were the one the taught me how to be strong and brave," wrote artist Aloe Vera, whose name is Anthony Veltre on Facebook.

"The pain I feel right now is something I wish on no one. You are and will forever be my light."

The tributes paid to Prime, who befriended many, were filled with love.

"The world lost a ray of sunshine," Tiffany Beideman wrote on Instagram, including a video of Prime performing in the post.

"But I know you’re gonna be looking over everybody that you called family and friends. Show them what you got up there like you showed us down here."

"This community has suffered so much loss in the last few years," added Dr. Timaree Leigh, a sexuality educator and burlesque performer.

"Valencia Prime was a talent and a delightful person. Rest in power, babe."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.