No-Show NJ Contractor Wanted In Bucks County

Authorities in Bucks County are looking for a New Jersey contractor accused of taking payment for projects he never completed. 

Bernard Michael Kanuck

 Photo Credit: Central Bucks Regional Police Department
Mac Bullock
Bernard Kanuck of Franklinville, NJ is the owner of Alpha One Construction LLC, said Central Bucks Regional police in a release. 

Investigators say Kanuck was contacted by a Doylestown business owner about sidewalk repair. He started the job but stopped showing up, according to police. 

Elsewhere in the borough, authorities said a North Hamilton Street homeowner paid the 40-year-old $2,100 for electrical work. He allegedly ripped out the wiring and electrical box from the home's garage and disappeared. 

Two residents on North Main Street also told police they paid Kanuck for sidewalk work. The check was cashed the same day but he never returned to begin work, according to police. 

Kanuck is wanted for deceptive business practices, financial exploitation of an older adult, and theft by unlawful taking, CBRPD said. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 215-345-4143 or submit a tip via Crimewatch

