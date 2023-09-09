NJ Ride-Share Driver Charged In Bensalem Hit-Run Crash That Left Philadelphia Man Critical

Jacques Mamy, of Trenton, NJ, surrendered to authorities in Bucks County in connection with the Saturday, June 10 crash on Route 1in Bensalem, PA, Bensalem police said.

After hitting 42-year-old Jason Jacobs in front of the Lincoln Motel, Mamy got out of his Hyundai Sonata, looked at Jacobs lying in the roadway, then got back in the car and drove away, police said at the time.

Jacobs was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with serious injuries to his head, face, arms, ribs, and spine.

"Investigators spent months pouring over surveillance video and license plate readers when they discovered that the white Hyundai had a temporary PA registration," Bensalem police said.

" An investigation into the registration info revealed that a police department in New Jersey conducted a traffic stop on the same vehicle a few days prior to the hit-and-run crash."

During that stop, the driver was identified as Mamy. Investigators entered the vehicle into the National Crime Information Center(NCIC) and on Aug. 6, Trenton police seized the 2011 Hyundai Sonata.

Upon executing a search warrant on the vehicle, damage consistent with having struck a pedestrian was found on the car. Numerous other search warrants were executed on the ride-share company and cell phone data, which showed Mamy had three ride-share jobs on the day of the crash, and was in the area at the time that Jacobs was struck.

Investigators went to Mamy's Trenton home to conduct an interview, during which he admitted to being the driver of the 2011 Hyundai Sonata that struck and severely injured the pedestrian, police said.

Mamy was arraigned by District Justice Joseph Falcone and released on his own recognizance on $200,000 unsecured bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.