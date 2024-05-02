Joshua Gamble was sentenced to five to 10 years in a Bucks County court on Wednesday, May 1, the District Attorney's Office said in a release.

Authorities have said Joshua and Anthony Gamble stabbed 26-year-old Rosero nearly 30 times before trying to dump his body in a wooded area in Richland Township late on June 17, 2021.

They were arrested that night when state troopers noticed their idling cars on the side of the road and found them hiding in the woods with a bloody knife, bloody clothes, and Rosero's body.

Investigators later said that the Gamble brothers, both of Somerset, were trying to rob the 26-year-old out of $400.

Rosero, also of Somerset, was a Rutgers University graduate who dreamed of becoming an immigration lawyer, the DA's Office said.

“We were robbed of so many moments,” his father told the court.

Joshua Gamble pleaded guilty to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse in November 2022.

His older brother Anthony was sentenced to up to 55 years for third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.