NJ Man Heads To Prison For Deadly Botched Robbery In Bucks County

Anthony Joel Gamble, 22, previously pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in October, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Gamble and his younger brother Joshua David Gamble stabbed 26-year-old Kevin Rosero nearly 30 times before trying to dump his body in a wooded area in Richland Township late on June 17, 2021, prosecutors have claimed.

They were arrested that night when state troopers noticed their idling cars on the side of the road and found them hiding in the woods with a bloody knife, bloody clothes, and Rosero's body, Daily Voice reported.

Investigators later said that the Gamble brothers, both of Somerset, were trying to rob the 26-year-old out of $400.

Rosero, also of Somerset, was a Rutgers University graduate who dreamed of becoming an immigration lawyer, those close to him told the court during sentencing on Monday.

“With Kevin’s death, no community gets to benefit from his presence, his compassion for others, his interest in ideas and curiosity about the world, his brimming enthusiasm,” said his former professor.

Assistant District Attorney Monica W. Furber said Gamble's “words and his actions show that this is a crime motivated by greed and self-interest.”

He was sentenced to 20 to 40 years for third-degree murder and an additional five to 15 years for conspiracy to be served consecutively, the DA's Office said.

Joshua David Gamble pleaded guilty last year to robbery, conspiracy, theft, evidence tampering, and abuse of a corpse, according to prosecutors. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

