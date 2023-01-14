Yardley Native Among Dozens Canned At MSNBC: Report

Hallie Jackson, a daytime cable news host and Yardley native, was let go from her 3 p.m. slot at MSNBC as part of the network's ongoing "shakeup," reports the New York Post.

Jackson, a Pennsbury High School graduate, will sign off for the last time on Feb. 13 when anchor Katy Tur takes over the slot, the Post wrote.

But it's not curtains for Jackson, who previously reported for WBOC in greater Dover, Delaware. The Johns Hopkins University alumnus will soon take an "expanded headline gig" on NBC News Now, the broadcaster's streaming service, the outlet says.

Her new show, "Hallie Jackson NOW," is presently slated for a 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. time slot, per the report.

In a memo to employees, an NBC News executive called the move "a natural extension for Hallie," as she "expands her role more broadly" at the network.

Click here for the full report from the New York Post.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.