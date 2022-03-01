Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
News

Winning PA Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Worth $1.8 Million Sold In Philadelphia

Nicole Acosta
Luzerne Laundromat, 3960 North 6th St., Philadelphia
Luzerne Laundromat, 3960 North 6th St., Philadelphia Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $1.8 million was sold in Philadelphia.

The ticket for the Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 drawing was sold at Luzerne Laundromat on North 6th Street, state lottery officials announced Monday.

The winning numbers were 17-26-32-35-38.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

