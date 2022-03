A winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $969,680 was sold at a Philadelphia gas station.

The winning Cash Stampede ticket was sold Tuesday, March 29 at Sunoco on Walnut Lane, state lottery officials said.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Cash Stampede is a $10 Fast Play game that offers top prizes starting at $100,000.

