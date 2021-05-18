WINNER: PA Lottery Ticket Good For $470K Sold In Bucks

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket good for $470,000 was sold in Bucks County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket from Monday's drawing was sold at Smokers Express on N. Pine Street in Langhorne.

The retailer earns $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 3-18-26-37-41.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 14,400 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

