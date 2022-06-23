WINNER: $3 Million PA Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Philadelphia

A lucky Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Philadelphia.

The My Three Million scratch-off was sold at 777 Super Market on the 1600 block of South 29th Street, state lottery officials said Thursday, June 23.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

My Three Million is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

