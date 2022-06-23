Contact Us
WINNER: $3 Million PA Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Philadelphia

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
777 Super Market is located at 1655 South 29th St. in Philadelphia
777 Super Market is located at 1655 South 29th St. in Philadelphia Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A lucky Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Philadelphia.

The My Three Million scratch-off was sold at 777 Super Market on the 1600 block of South 29th Street, state lottery officials said Thursday, June 23.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

My Three Million is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. 

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

