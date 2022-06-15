Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
WINNER: $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Sold In Bucks County

Nicole Acosta
Jashan Convenience is located at 396 North Main St. in Sellersville
Jashan Convenience is located at 396 North Main St. in Sellersville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Bucks County.

The Price is Right scratch-off was sold at Jashan Convenience on North Main Street in Sellersville, state lottery officials said on Wednesday, June 15.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1 Million THE PRICE IS RIGHT™ is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. 

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

