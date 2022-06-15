WINNER: $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Sold In Bucks County

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Bucks County.

The Price is Right scratch-off was sold at Jashan Convenience on North Main Street in Sellersville, state lottery officials said on Wednesday, June 15.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1 Million THE PRICE IS RIGHT™ is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.