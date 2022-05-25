'Wheel Of Fortune' Live Shows Coming To PA, NJ

Are you a game show fanatic? If so, you could be a contestant or part of the live audience for "Wheel of Fortune" when it comes to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, among other states, this fall.

The non-televised theatrical experience will make stops at the following sites:

Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA on Sunday, Oct. 2

Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ on Wednesday, Oct. 5

Academy of Music in Philadelphia, PA on Thursday, Oct. 6

Warner Theater in Erie, PA Wednesday, Oct. 19

Guests can audition to go on stage, where they'll have a chance to spin a replica of the wheel and solve the puzzles to win prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii, and more. Audience members will also be chosen at random to win cash and prizes.

Details on how to buy tickets can be found on the official Wheel of Fortune website by clicking here.

