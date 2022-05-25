Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
News

'Wheel Of Fortune' Live Shows Coming To PA, NJ

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The Academy of Music in Philadelphia is one of the tour stops.
The Academy of Music in Philadelphia is one of the tour stops. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Are you a game show fanatic? If so, you could be a contestant or part of the live audience for "Wheel of Fortune" when it comes to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, among other states, this fall.

The non-televised theatrical experience will make stops at the following sites:

  • Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA on Sunday, Oct. 2
  • Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ on Wednesday, Oct. 5
  • Academy of Music in Philadelphia, PA on Thursday, Oct. 6
  • Warner Theater in Erie, PA Wednesday, Oct. 19

Guests can audition to go on stage, where they'll have a chance to spin a replica of the wheel and solve the puzzles to win prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii, and more. Audience members will also be chosen at random to win cash and prizes.

Details on how to buy tickets can be found on the official Wheel of Fortune website by clicking here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.