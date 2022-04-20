Contact Us
Breaking News: Listen To 911 Call Placed By Dwayne Haskins' Wife In Pittsburgh Moments After He Died
News

Viral Video Shows Black PA Cop Punching Protester At Black Lives Matter Rally

Nicole Acosta
Seth Taylor
Seth Taylor Photo Credit: Seth Taylor Facebook photo

A video showing a black Pennsylvania cop punching a protester at a Black Lives Matter rally has gone viral.

Wilkinsburg Officer Seth Taylor was among those confronting a group of protesters Saturday, April 16, the Pittsburgh City Paper reports.

The protest occurred in the aftermath of the death of Jim Rogers, a 54-year-old black man who died in October 2021, hours after being tased multiple times by Pittsburgh police officers,

A protester allegedly yells "f****** pig" as chaos ensues, before Taylor punches them.

The protester — identified by the outlet as Vuestro Merced — was "out and safe" after the violent arrest and was asking for donations via Cash App, according to a Twitter user.

It was unclear if any charges were filed.

Wilkinsburg Police Chief Ophelia Coleman did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment made Wednesday afternoon.

Click here for more from the Pittsburgh City Paper.

