Bucks Daily Voice
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Shop Opens 2nd Philly Store

Nicole Acosta
Van Leeuwen ice cream
Van Leeuwen ice cream Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE file photo

A popular artisan ice cream franchise is expected to open its newest Philadelphia store on Friday, April 8.

Known for its endless flavor options, including vegan-friendly choices, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will be opening the doors to its Rittenhouse location at 115 S. 18th Street at 1 p.m.

To commemorate the opening of its second location in the city, the New York-based company will be offering $1 scoops from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., "free swag" for the first 100 customers, and five $50 gift cards.

The New York-based company opened its first Philadelphia location August in Midtown Village at 119 S. 13th St.

