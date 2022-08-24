Traveler Tries To Bring Gun On Plane At Philadelphia International Airport: TSA

An out-of-state traveler was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented him from carrying a gun onto his flight at Philadelphia International Airport.

The Indiana man's 9mm handgun was discovered in his carry-on bag at a security checkpoint on Tuesday, Aug. 23, TSA officials said. It was not loaded.

TSA officers confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning before arresting him, they said.

The man — whose name has not been released — is expected to face a financial penalty.

Passengers can travel with firearms only in checked baggage and if they're properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said.

Firearms must be unloaded in a hard-sided locked case that's packed separately from ammunition, she said.

The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

“An arrest followed by a hefty civil penalty is likely to cost this individual thousands of dollars between his need to hire an attorney and pay fines,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Philadelphia International Airport.

“Travelers are responsible for the contents of their bags and there is no excuse for carrying a deadly weapon such as a firearm to one of our security checkpoints.”

This is the 24th gun caught at Philadelphia International Airport checkpoints so far this year, according to the TSA.

