This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US

Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking.

Solebury Orchards in New Hope was named among the best places in the US to go apple-picking, according to a new list by Travel + Leisure.

"Rain or shine, Solebury Orchards is open for apple, cherry tomato, and flower picking in the fall," the outlet wrote. "Come on a weekend to pick Pixie Crunch and Jonathan apples."

The 80-acre farm also offers wagon rides through the orchards for apple picking, according to its website.

Other nearby farms to make the list were Terhune Orchards in Princeton, NJ, and Demarest Farms in Hillsdale, NJ.

Click here for the full list by Travel + Leisure.

