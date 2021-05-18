Tanker-Truck Catastrophe Averted In Bucks County

A tanker truck fire that nearly expanded into a larger disaster was quickly brought under control in Bucks County early Tuesday, authorities said.

The fire was reported at about 1:05 a.m. in the parking lot of Quala Wash at 1000 Imperial Court in Bensalem, officials said.

The fire was contained to the cab portion of a tanker truck. Luckily, two tanker trucks parked on each side of the flaming truck suffered minor damage. according to Rob Sponheimer, who is battalion chief and fire marshal with Bensalem Township Fire Rescue

"It was determined the fire originated in the engine compartment of the tanker truck," Sponheimer said.

The fire's exact cause is still under investigation, he said.

Bucks County Hazmat and DOW Chemical Emergency Response Team responded to the scene along with the Union Fire Department, Cornwells Fire Department, Eddjngton Fire Department and the Nottingham Fire Department.

Also fotunately, it was determined that the tankers "only had residual product in them and were on site to be cleaned," according to the battalion chief.

The only hazardous material that was an issue was the diesel fuel that was located in the trucks fuel tanks, Sponheimer said.

The tanks ruptured during the fire causing approximately 100 to 125 gallons of diesel fuel to be released, the chief said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard were notified of the incident, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.